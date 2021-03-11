Kenya: What Season 2 of Sauti Sol's Reality Show 'Sol Family' Will Entail

11 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Pop group Sauti Sol' reality TV show Sol Family is back for its second season and this time round it will be focusing more on their love lives.

In the new season set to premier on Monday on Showmax, the show creator says the audience will get more drama, spice and music from the reality series that follows the everyday lives of Sauti Sol and their record label Sol Generation.

"We have been filming since July last year and I can assure you the second season will be more exiting. We will give the audience a more in depth look into the couples on the show," said Eugene Mbugua, the show's executive producer.

The return of the show comes just a week after Sauti Sol launched their branded ear pods, Pace Sol, into the Kenyan market, two years after launching their record label Sol Generation.

According to Sauti Sol vocalist Willis Chimano, the boys' band is now transforming its brand from being just an entertainment entity to a more business-oriented one.

"Right now our plan is to own and own. Ownership is the deal for us at the moment. Everything that we do, all the brands and corporates that we associate with in any way, our involvement will revolve around ownership," added Chimano.

