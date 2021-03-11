Tanzania: Planned Countrywide Boycott By Bus Owners Abort

10 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Gadiosa Lamtey, Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam — The boycott by bus operators which was planned today has aborted and transportation services continued normally.

Buses plying from Dar es Salaam to different parts of the country operated as usual despite having started operations late.

Buses heading to Mwanza, Njombe,Mara, Arusha and Iringa left the Mbezi Bus terminal at around 8:00am instead of 6:00am.

Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) director of road transport Mr Kahatano Johansen told The Citizen Kahatano he was shocked why bus operators brought few buses yet the two parties had reached a consensus.

A survey made by The Citizen this morning at the Magufuli Bus terminal observed the buses did not start the journey as usual

A taxi driver at the Bus terminal Juma Ramadhani said they had been told of an impending boycott by bus owners with effect from today, March 10, however, the differences were settled in time by the respective authorities.

One passenger heading to Njombe, Veneranda Mlawa said she was supposed to start her journey at 7am but the bus she was travelling in came late.

" Though I am not sure why we are starting the journey late, I am told the issue of electronic tickets has led to this delay," she said.

Latra Director General Gillard Ngewe told The Citizen that the authority will not tolerate such bus operators who want to stage such boycotts, because they must follow the law.

He said that whoever wants to boycott delivering services must park their buses in their own premises.

"As far as I know, up-country buses are operating and I am sure no operator has parked his/her bus but if there is then it must be few operators who are against new technology (e-ticketing) " he said.

He insisted that the new technology has been introduced by law therefore, operators must abide the law.

