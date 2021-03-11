Angola: Parliament Approves Substitution of MPLA Election Commission Members in Lunda Sul

10 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — National Assembly on Wednesday unanimously approved the resolution on replacement of seven members with the ruling MPLA party in electoral commissions in the four municipalities of the eastern Lunda Sul province.

The process covers the municipalities of Saurimo, Muconda, Cacolo and Dala.

In Saurimo, Armando Luís Miguel, Rafael Muximata Primero and Paulo Makazanda Divaldo, were replaced by Joaquim Pinto, Laurinda Silva and Maria Caiusse Caiombo, respectively.

While in the Municipal Electoral Commission of Muconda, Moisés Maria da Silva was replaced by Júlio Chipema, while in Cacolo João Lutukissa was substituted by José Noé Viagem and Mário Alberto Alfredo Chicapa by Eduardo Ferreira.

As for the municipality of Dala, Francisco Chicassa took over from Elinda Ferreira Américo.

The members of the Municipal electoral commissions are appointed under the proposal of political parties and party coalitions with parliamentary seats, based on criteria of civic and moral suitability, as well as technical competence.

They should not belong to any governing body of political parties or coalitions.

