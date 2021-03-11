Angola: President Appoints New Governors of Benguela, Huila

10 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of state João Lourenço appointed Wednesday Luís Manuel da Fonseca Nunes and Nuno Bernabé Mahapi Dala governors of the provinces of Benguela and Huíla, respectively.

The nominations have been confirmed by a press release from the Civil Affairs Office to the President of the Republic in Luanda.

The source states that prior to the appointment, Joao Lourenço fired Luís Manuel da Fonseca Nunes and Rui Luís Falcão Pinto de Andrade from the posts of governor of Huíla and Benguela, respectively.

The president also sacked the deputy governor of Huíla for Technical and Infrastructure Services, Nuno Bernabé Mahapi Dala.

