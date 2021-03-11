Nigeria: Covid-19 - Taraba Targets 56,000 Health Workers for Vaccination

11 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo — As Taraba state anticipates the delivery of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, 56,000 health workers across the state are primed to be the first recipients of the vaccine.

Executive Secretary of the State primary health care development agency, Aminu Jauro, disclosed this in a chat with Vanguard on Tuesday.

He said the state has already commenced two days of training for 254 critical health staff who according to him, would serve as co-op trainers at the local government level.

He said, "The vaccines are going to be administered solely to front line health workers and they include those working at the isolation centres, treatment centres, including trained and untrained staffs across the state, before every other health worker in the state and then adults from 18 years and above.

"For the first tranche of the vaccine, we are targeting up to 56,000 front-line health workers.

"We have already done the profile of all health workers in the state which includes those at tertiary, secondary, and primary health care facilities, and also those at private and faith-based facilities.

"They all have a role to play knowing fully well that they always have contact with patients without knowing if they have Covid-19 or not.

"Once we succeed with them and their immunity is being enhanced, then we will commence the general vaccination."

He also added that the state has received data tools, information, education and communication, IEC materials, immunization cards from the national level.

