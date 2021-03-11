Nigeria: Ebonyi Govt Offers N1 Million Each to Families of 4 Deceased Police Personnel

10 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Ebonyi State Government has offered N1 million each to families of four deceased police personnel who died in an accident while returning from a special duty in the state.

The state Commissioner for Police, Mr Aliyu Garba, who made the presentation of the money on Wednesday in Abakaliki, hailed Gov. David Umahi for the gesture.

The police personnel died on Feb. 3, 2021, after their peacekeeping mission to Ezza-Effium communities in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

The two communities have been in crisis due to the leadership tussle within the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the area.

Garba noted that the police personnel were committed to the cause of their duties which contributed immensely to the strengthening of the security architecture of the state and the entire nation.

"Regrettably, our personnel were not defeated at the battle zone.

"Rather, their untimely departure is as a result of an unfortunate ghastly motor accident on Feb. 3, 2021, while returning from Effium, the crisis area between Ezza and Effium.

"Today, I invite the families and relatives of the police personnel to formally commiserate and render them the generous gestures of the state governor, Chief David Umahi.

"On this note, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, I formally present the cash donations to the families of the deceased, who are all present here," the Commissioner said. (NAN)

