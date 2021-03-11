Nigeria: Those Behind Burnt Police Station in Imo Won't Go Unpunished, CP Vows

11 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo State Police Command Wednesday said that those behind the burning of Ihitte/Uboma police station, local government headquarters as well as high court would not go unpunished.

The state Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed, spoke when he visited the Ihitte/Uboma, police station to ascertain the level of damage, days after angry youths from the area set ablaze the station among others over the killing of their brother by suspected police officer.

This was as the CP, condemned totally the killing of a 32-year-old man, Chinanu Okonkwo, that was said to have sparked up the violence.

However, the commissioner warned that youths should learn how to channel their grievances through the right process rather than taken laws into their hand.

He said: "We condemn this act and I don't know when this thing will stop, burning of police stations. Since I came here, three police stations have been burnt

"It's unfortunate for youths not to listen to their elders and leaders. That's why we are against any form of protest either for or against. In this kind of situation, people take advantage of it and cause mayhem."

He continued: "I keep asking, what is the connection with what happened and the burning of magistrate court and local government headquarters.

"It is time, for traditional rulers to help us solve these whole problems, these are their children just like in Aboh mbaise where police station was burnt it cost a lot for the community to build that police station."

"With what is happening it can lead to discouraging people from helping in the building of police stations. We will investigate this and All hands must be on deck to stop this sad development

Community policing has a greater role to play in this process.

"The youth must be sensitised that anything that's in their place must be protected They should channel their grievances through the normal process. This act cannot go unpunished," CP said.

