Tanzania: Zanzibar's Health Minister Mazrui Cautions Citizens Against Covid-19

Unguja — Zanzibar's Health, Social Welfare, the Elderly, Gender and Children minister Nassor Ahmed Mazrui has called upon Isles residents to continue taking precautionary measures against Covid-19 saying the pandemic has continued to cause problems around the world.

Mr Mazrui made the statement at the Mnazi Mmoja Health ministry's office shortly after receiving the World Health Organisation's (WHO) strategic plan report on eliminating cholera in Zanzibar.

The minister also called upon the residents to avoid unnecessary gatherings and observe advice given by health experts about protecting themselves against the disease that has already taken the lives of many people in the world.

"Breathing difficulties that now affect some Tanzanians are not necessarily due to the coronavirus. This is because there are some patients affected by those complications, but after tests, they are found not to have been affected by the coronavirus infections, but others are even without being affected by breathing difficulties," he said.

On the coronavirus vaccine, the minister said he had been informed that his ministry would not accept the vaccine until experts verified and got satisfied with the quality of the vaccine and would be ready to use only if the disease continued to exist in the country.

For his part, WHO country representative Andermichael Ghirimry said the cholera vaccine was already available and there was a need for continued cooperation between his organization and Zanzibar's Health ministry in order to eliminate the disease.