Tanzania: Zanzibar's Health Minister Mazrui Cautions Citizens Against Covid-19

11 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Haji Mtumwa

Unguja — Zanzibar's Health, Social Welfare, the Elderly, Gender and Children minister Nassor Ahmed Mazrui has called upon Isles residents to continue taking precautionary measures against Covid-19 saying the pandemic has continued to cause problems around the world.

Mr Mazrui made the statement at the Mnazi Mmoja Health ministry's office shortly after receiving the World Health Organisation's (WHO) strategic plan report on eliminating cholera in Zanzibar.

The minister also called upon the residents to avoid unnecessary gatherings and observe advice given by health experts about protecting themselves against the disease that has already taken the lives of many people in the world.

"Breathing difficulties that now affect some Tanzanians are not necessarily due to the coronavirus. This is because there are some patients affected by those complications, but after tests, they are found not to have been affected by the coronavirus infections, but others are even without being affected by breathing difficulties," he said.

On the coronavirus vaccine, the minister said he had been informed that his ministry would not accept the vaccine until experts verified and got satisfied with the quality of the vaccine and would be ready to use only if the disease continued to exist in the country.

For his part, WHO country representative Andermichael Ghirimry said the cholera vaccine was already available and there was a need for continued cooperation between his organization and Zanzibar's Health ministry in order to eliminate the disease.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.