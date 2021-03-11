Kenya Maize Ban Prompts Harsh Criticism

Arusha — Kenya's ban on maize imports from Tanzania and Uganda, ostensibly because of aflatoxin contamination, continued to draw the ire of commodity traders and business leaders yesterday.

The East African Law Society (EALS) said yesterday that the unilateral move by Nairobi violated the East African Community (EAC) Treaty.

EALS added that although high levels of aflatoxin contamination is lethal to human health,Tanzanian and Ugandan officials were not consulted in advance.

"There was no indication of consultation with the testing and quality standards institutions in the two affected countries," it said in a statement to the media.

Being unilateral action, the decision by Kenya's Customs authorities violates several key protocols of the Treaty for the Establishment of the EAC.

The protocols include the Common Market Protocol,the Customs Union Protocol and the Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Measures Protocol.