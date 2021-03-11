Tanzania: 26 Kenyan Nationals Sentenced to One-Year Jail Term in Tanzania

11 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Janeth Joseph

Rombo — The Rombo District Court in Kilimanjaro Region has sentenced 26 Kenyans to a fine of Sh500,000 or to one year imprisonment after convicting them of entering Tanzania without permits and passports.

The verdict was handed down on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 by the acting resident magistrate of Rombo District, Baraka Kibululu.

Earlier in the day, Paschal Mayunga, Assistant Inspector of Immigration in the district, alleged that on March 9, 2021, they received a report of the appearance of non-Tanzanians in the Usseri and arrested them and handed them over to the police.

He said after being brought to court they confessed to committing the offense, "since all the accused have pleaded guilty to the offense and the court convicts all of them for the offense they were charged with."

"So for committing the crime the court sentenced them to one year in jail or pay a fine of Sh500,000 each."

It was not clear whether the 26 raised the fine or were taken to jail.

