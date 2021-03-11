Ethiopia: Authority Freezes Near 4 Million Birr Food, Beverages

ADDIS ABABA - Addis Ababa Food, Medicine and Healthcare Administration and Control Authority said that it has frozen nearly one million kilo gram of food items and 355 thousand beverages that amounted to four million Birr during the first half of the current fiscal year.

Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at the Authority, Asmelash Dargaso said that out of the 20-million-Birr budget allocated for the first half of the current fiscal year, the authority has utilized 14 million Birr.

"The authority has provided COVID-19 testing license for 11 health centers, and permitted three hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in the reported period," he said, adding that it took corrective measures on two health centers and one hospital which are being found in providing COVID-19 treatments without license.

The authority has passed written warning for 16 health center, 90 pharmacies and closed 37 health centers and ban some 910 kilogram drugs over the past six months.

Besides, the authority has provided license for 65 new pharmaceutical product manufacturing firms and helped them to produce COVID-19 prevention medicine. The licenses of 163 pharmaceutical products manufacturing firms were also renewed.

The authority had also registered success in creating awareness of food, medicine and health care control and administration among over 275 thousand communities and also 14 thousand enterprises.

Furthermore, the authority has mobilized six million Birr for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and contributed three million Birr to finance the construction of the mega project in the reported period, Asmelash stated.

The Ethiopian herald March 11/2021