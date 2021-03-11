Ethiopia: Ambassadors, Diplomats Laud Women's Role in Covid-19 Response

ADDIS ABABA - 15 women ambassadors and diplomats residing in Addis Ababa said women leaders in Ethiopia, Africa and around the world have been playing iconic role in many sectors and in particular in combating the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassadors of Finland, Gambia, Ireland, Japan, Morocco, Mauritania, Namibia, Norway, Portugal, Turkey and United States as well as the Chargé D'Affaires of New Zealand and Australia to Ethiopia made the above remark in connection with the International Women's Day 2021. United States and European Union's ambassadors to the African Union are also part of the women ambassadors' group that celebrated and acknowledged women's vital role in COVID-19 response.

The ambassadors stated that while women and girls are the most affected by the COVID-19, women everywhere have stepped up to respond to the challenges of the pandemic. "We are proud of the contribution women are making on the front line of the pandemic response as healthcare workers, care givers, researchers, educators, as policy makers, in government, community organizations and businesses."

Noting that women are saving lives, helping to keep the communities safe and shaping the recovery, the ambassadors indicated that women's leadership, in these most difficult of circumstances, is critical. They also extended gratitude to all women for their service to humanity.

"We also remember and pay tribute to the women who have lost their lives serving their communities and caring for others during the pandemic."

The ambassadors noted that in the International Women's Day, they also recognized that there is still more to do to address gender inequality. "We all have a part to play in empowering women, increasing women's political, economic and social participation, eliminating gender-based violence and building a more inclusive world for all."

This year's International Women's Day was marked on March 8, 2021 under the theme 'Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world on the way to the Generation Equality Forum,' it was learnt.

The Ethiopian herald March 11/2021