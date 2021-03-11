Thomas Bach has been elected for the second time President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). He stood for the elections uncontested and got 93 votes yesterday, March 10, 2021 during the IOC's second virtual session. There was one vote against and four abstentions. After his first mandate of eight years, the German lawyer, who is the ninth President of the Committee is now set to serve until 2025. He was first elevated to this top position in 2013. Bach announced that he will stand for re-election last July and was confirmed the lone candidate in December. The 66-year-old Olympic gold medallist in fencing became a member of IOC at the age of 37 and served in numerous high ranking roles including being Vice President for 11 years before becoming President.
Top Headlines: Cameroon
- Cameroon: International Olympic Committee - Thomas Bach Re-Elected President
- Cameroon: Cameroon’s Authoritarianism Fuels its Anglophone Separatist War
- Cameroon: Higher Education - Professionalism, Pre-Requisite for Progress
- Cameroon: Zulum Receives 5,000 Nigerian Refugees From Cameroon
- Nigeria: Cameroon Hands Over 5,000 Nigerian Refugees to Borno Govt
- Cameroon: Douala - He Steals Champagne At Wedding Party
- Cameroon: Repatriation - Cameroon Hands Over 5,000 Nigerian Refugees to Zulum
- Cameroon: Biya Is Continent's Oldest President - Assessing His 38 Years in Power
- Cameroon: 2021 Commonwealth Week - British High Commission, Partner Hold School Debate
- Cameroon: National Athletics Inter Clubs Championship - Female Athletes Shine
- Cameroon: Nora Atim Monie - Delightful Discovery for Cameroon
- Africa: Addis Ababa - President Paul Biya Rewarded
- Cameroon: Cameroon Tribune Special Edition - 'Ladies Power' Team in Command
- Cameroon: Cameroon-United States Relations - Opinions On Democracy Shared
- Cameroon: Douala Central Prison - Minors Rejoice Over Gifts
- Cameroon: Constantly Updated Laws to Protect Women