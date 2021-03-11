Cameroon: International Olympic Committee - Thomas Bach Re-Elected President

Thomas Bach has been elected for the second time President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). He stood for the elections uncontested and got 93 votes yesterday, March 10, 2021 during the IOC's second virtual session. There was one vote against and four abstentions. After his first mandate of eight years, the German lawyer, who is the ninth President of the Committee is now set to serve until 2025. He was first elevated to this top position in 2013. Bach announced that he will stand for re-election last July and was confirmed the lone candidate in December. The 66-year-old Olympic gold medallist in fencing became a member of IOC at the age of 37 and served in numerous high ranking roles including being Vice President for 11 years before becoming President.