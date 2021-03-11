Rwanda: Over 1550 Kilos of Cannabis Destroyed in Rubavu

More than 1550kgs of cannabis have been seized from drug traffickers and local dealers from Rubavu District since 2019, as part of the Rwanda National Police (RNP) heightened operations especially in major trafficking routes.

Rubavu is mapped as one of the main trafficking corridors.

The narcotics were disposed of on Tuesday, March 9, in a public exercise held in Nyakiliba Sector, Gikombe Cell in Nyabibuye Village.

Also destroyed are assorted illicit and substandard alcohol, including Simba, Baresa and Blue Sky gin, which were seized from smugglers during the same period.

The destruction exercise was witnessed by the Mayor of Rubavu, Gilbert Habyarimana, the head of prosecution in the districts of Rubavu, Ngororero and Nyabihu, Janvier Munyaneza, Police and investigators, among others.

According to the District Police Commander (DPC) for Rubavu, Superintendent of Police Jean Bosco Karega, the destroyed narcotics were seized from more than 170 drug dealers, who were arrested in the same period.

He added that the traffickers were mainly arrested along the porous borders of Rubavu, Busasamana and Gisenyi sectors and in Gisenyi town.

The DPC echoed the fruits of strong partnership with the local people to identify and arrest drug dealers operating in their communities or using the areas as trafficking routes from the DR Congo.

"Your participation in fighting against drug dealers and effects of narcotic drugs is always valued and recognized," Karega said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He advised those engaged in such criminal practices to divert their money into other legal ventures to improve their welfare instead of poisoning other people for their selfish ends.

Mayor Habyarimana commended Rwanda National Police and other security organs for the fruitful operations.

He urged the residents to reinforce these operations in the fight against the drugs and to break all chains of dealers, by reporting suspected dealers.

"It is your responsibility as residents and Rwandans to report traffickers using your communities as routes or dealers operating in your communities to protect your families and children in particular, who are the majority victims," Mayor Habyarimana said.

Article 263 0f Law No 68/2018 of 30/08/2018 of 30/08/2018 determining offenses and penalties in general states that any person, who unlawfully produces, transforms, transports, stores, gives to another or who sells narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances commits an offence.

Upon conviction, he/she faces between 20 years and life imprisonment, and a fine of up to Frw30 million.