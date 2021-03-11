South Africa: Sense of Humanity - If You're Not Angered By the Callousness of the DA, Nothing Will Anger You

opinion

It may be difficult to measure dignity, but take a drive past a family that has just been evicted from their home, standing by the side of the road with all their worldly possessions and nowhere to go, and you will know what being stripped of dignity looks like.

I came to learn a long time ago, in my early days as a reporter and photojournalist, not to get angry, or choose sides. But, I chose sides, hell yeah; the 1980s taught me the difference between pretences of objectivity, and intellectual honesty. It was okay for some press photographers to be friendly with the SADF, but it was in my township that they were beating, detaining and killing people. As it goes, the more I learnt, the better I felt about taking a side. Today, I can say, without fear or any sense of dishonesty, that I will not give a holocaust denier, an apartheid denier, or a defender of slavery, a homophobe or misogynist "the same" airtime as anyone else. I don't believe it has done any harm to my credibility as a columnist, and an essayist - the craft(s) I am working on these days. I can write...