Namibia: Fistball Season Starts This Weekend

THE Bank Windhoek Fistball League kicks off this year's action at the Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) in Windhoek on Saturday.

"The anticipation for the start of the league is enormous because the championship did not take place in 2020 due to the Covid-19 restrictions," said Fistball Association of Namibia's media officer, Helmo Minz.

The Cup Tournament will see seven teams, divided into two groups, compete for honours based on the previous national tournament rankings.

Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) will face Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC), and SFC Old Boys in Group A. Group B comprises two teams from CFC who will battle it out for bragging rights against SFC 2 and SKW 2.

All matches will take place in three sets per game, and each set won earns one point in the group stage. After the preliminary round in each group, the first two top teams will advance to the Category A semi-finals, while the third and fourth-placed teams will battle it out in the Category B semi-finals.

The semi-final matches are played best out of three sets up to 11 points.

Minz said with all Covid-19 regulations in place, the players and clubs are ready to put in great performances this season.

The curtain-raiser starts at 08h30.