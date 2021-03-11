Namibia: Man Allegedly Stabbed Over N$5 Airtime

11 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

The Ongwediva police have arrested a 21-year-old man on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after he allegedly stabbed a friend over N$5 airtime transfer.

Oshana police spokesman inspector Thomas Aiyambo reported that on Wednesday evening at 20h00 at Ondalaye cuca shop in Omagongati village, Martin Thadeus (23) was involved in an argument with the suspect, after borrowing his cellphone. The suspect then realised that airtime of N$5 had been transferred from his phone.

"The suspect got infuriated and retrieved a pocket knife (kapi) from his pocket and stabbed Thadeus in the lower abdomen. He sustained serious injuries," said Aiyambo.

Thadeus was rushed to the hospital that evening and is now in a stable condition, while the suspect has been arrested and expected to appear in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court today.

