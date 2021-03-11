Namibia: Man Jailed for Raping Daughter

THE crimes committed by a man who raped his teenage daughter on four occasions during 2019 broke up his family, a magistrate commented when he sentenced the man to 15 years' imprisonment yesterday.

Relationships in the man's family have broken down because of his conduct, with him now in prison, his daughter living in a children's home away from her family, and his wife having taken his side as she disbelieved the accusations their daughter made against her husband, magistrate Leopold Hangalo noted during the man's sentencing in the Windhoek Regional Court.

Hangalo told the man he failed in his duty as head of his family. By raping his daughter, he did something that is not only against the law, but which is also immoral and unacceptable in a civilised country, the magistrate said.

Hangalo convicted the man, whose name is being withheld to protect his daughter, on four counts of rape three weeks ago.

Yesterday, he sentenced the man, who is 42 years old, to 15 years' imprisonment on one of the charges, a 10-year jail term on another charge, and to five years' imprisonment on each of two further counts of rape. The sentences of five years and 10 years should run concurrently with the 15-year prison term, Hangalo ordered.

The complainant in the case, who was 14 years old when her father sexually assaulted her for the first time at their home in Windhoek in February 2019, told the court during a presentence hearing on Friday last week that she was feeling sorry for her father.

She said she felt good and at the same time also bad after her father was found guilty.

"I feel good because it was my word against my parents', and it was proven I was not lying," she said.

However, she also felt bad because her father raised her and she still loves him, but their relationship is now over, she added.

Her relationship with her mother has also suffered after she reported that her father had raped her, and her mother has stopped communicating with her, the girl told the court.

The girl's mother testified in her husband's defence during his trial.

The man, who was employed as a driver in a government ministry before his arrest in October 2019, denied guilt on the charges.

Having been found guilty, he is continuing to deny that he raped his daughter, defence lawyer Jermaine Muchali indicated last week. Muchali told the complainant the reason why her father has not apologised to her was because he had not done anything to her.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Testifying earlier during her father's trial, the girl recounted that he first touched her inappropriately after he got into her bed one night during February 2019.

On a subsequent occasion, he tried to have intercourse with her while her mother was in hospital to give birth, she also testified. She added that his sexual assaults later reached the point where he had intercourse with her one night.

In the judgement in which he convicted the man, Hangalo said he found the girl's testimony to have been consistent, accurate, credible and reliable.

He also remarked that the man's defence to the charges had been a mere denial and that there was no good reason why the girl could have made up allegations of rape against her father.

Public prosecutor Menencia Hinda represented the state during the trial.