Namibia: Man Guilty of Culpable Homicide After Plank Assault

A NORTHERN Namibia resident who killed a man by hitting him with a plank was found guilty of culpable homicide in the Oshakati High Court on Tuesday.

Acting judge Danie Small found Malakia Penda Nanyemba not guilty of murder, but convicted him of culpable homicide, in connection with an assault which claimed the life of a 36-year-old man, Onno David (36), in August 2017.

Nanyemba assaulted David with a plank, with which he inflicted a fatal injury to David's head, on the night of 6 August 2017 while at a shebeen at Onyaanya, near Ondangwa.

David died at Onandjokwe State Hospital the next day.

Witnesses told the court that David was beaten after he had pushed Nanyemba out of the shebeen where he had gone to buy a cigarette. David allegedly pushed Nanyemba out because he tried to stop him from causing trouble inside the shebeen.

Before he was pushed out, Nanyemba allegedly said he would kill someone that day.

He said this while allegedly sharpening a panga he had in his possession that night.

David was alleged to have stabbed Nanyemba in the arm and ear before Nanyemba assaulted him with the plank.

Nanyemba denied the remarks attributed to him. He also said he did not have a panga, and said he beat David in self-defence because David stabbed him.

In his judgement, Small found that the state did not prove beyond reasonable doubt that Nanyemba had a panga with him at the shebeen.

The trial is due to continue with a presentence hearing today.