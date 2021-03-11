Namibia: ECD Teachers Battle Without Subsidy

EARLY childhood development (ECD) teachers from the Ohangwena region recently converged at the Omlonga constituency office, where they expressed dissatisfaction over lack of financial support from the government.

They said the government had promised to subsidise them after they completed training at various educational institutions that qualified and equipped them to handle children better, but only a few are now receiving subsidies.

Government set up a programme through which it subsidises kindergarten teachers after it realised that most teachers had no income, as most parents were unemployed and could not afford the monthly school fees.

According to Omlonga constituency councillor Erickson Ndawanifa, there are 123 ECD teachers in Ohangwena and only eight have been receiving the monthly government subsidy ranging between N$1 500 and N$2 000.

Ndoma Haudima, who has worked as a kindergarten teacher since 1990, says the government has never considered her for any subsidy despite her many applications.

"I have worked in the ECD sector since independence, and I have received nothing from the government. I am ageing and will soon reach my pension years. I am hungry and I have been attending these meetings for many years. I received training in 2014, and others are receiving their subsidies. I am distressed," said Haudima.

Anna Pombili Ekandjo, who spoke on behalf of the ECD educators in Ohangwena, said she has written to the relevant offices many times about the subsidy, but to no avail.

"We have families who rely on us financially, and challenges are just escalating due to Covid-19. We use basic services such as water and electricity daily and we need to pay for them. Government either does not give an allowance or those who get it do not receive it on time. We are working with hunger; our employers are not paying us, parents do not have money to pay for daycare," Ekandjo said.

Etuohole Haimbili, who is from the Ohangwena Directorate of Planning - the custodians of subsidising ECD workers under the ministry of gender, said out of the 123 ECD workers, only eight qualified, because the money received from government was not enough.