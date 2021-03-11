Namibia: De Beers Muscles Up On Diamond Sales

DIAMOND mining conglomerate De Beers has sold diamonds worth N$18,6 billion this year alone, recent figures show.

The figures for this year so far are way better than last year's, when only N$13 billion worth of rough diamonds were sold by this time.

According to De Beers chief executive officer Bruce Cleaver, the uptick in sales for the first months of this year are attributable to the positive consumer demand for diamond jewellery.

"Midstream buyers continued to express healthy demand, following better-than-expected retail sales of diamond jewellery over Christmas, the Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day, with the industry now set to enter what is traditionally a period of lower seasonal demand," Cleaver says.

Last year this time, many economies were in lockdown as Covid-19 fears gripped the world and brought the diamond trade to a complete standstill.

However, with vaccines expected to be rolled out globally, trade has resumed.

The N$18,6 billion earned by the company this year comes from its four diamond havens - Namibia, Botswana, Canada and South Africa - which all predict that production levels are to remain heightened this year.

The sales figure comprises the first two cycles of the year - the first cycle being the highest at N$10,2 billion in actual sales, while the second cycle, which was prolonged, stands at a provisional N$8,4 billion.

According to the sales update, De Beers had to prolong the second sales cycle beyond its normal week-long duration as the group took a more flexible approach to rough diamond sales during this cycle due to Covid-19-related regulations.

"As a result, the provisional rough diamond sales figure quoted for cycle two represents the expected sales value for the period of 22 February to 8 March, and remains subject to adjustment based on final completed sales," reads the update.

De Beers, the world's largest diamond supplier by value, sells about 90% of its diamonds through its global sightholder (known as Sights), where customers are able to inspect rough diamonds before buying them.

Actual sales in the second cycle of 2020 stood at N$5,5 billion only.

The potential recovery in diamond demand reportedly came as good news for Petra Diamonds Ltd, which yesterday said it has completed a previously announced restructuring.

"With Petra Diamond's restructuring now complete, we believe it is very well positioned to benefit from what has so far been a rapid recovery of the diamond market," said Peel Hunt analyst Peter Mallin-Jones.

While the positive figures indicate a possible return to pre-Covid-19 sales levels, the chief executive officer said the ongoing near-term uncertainty in the pace and shape of recovery is still recognised.

The recent Bank of Namibia economic outlook predicts that diamond mining will grow by 8,3% from a 2,3% contraction that is expected to be recorded for 2020. The 2020 growth largely hinges on the return to production of the Elizabeth Bay mine which was in care and maintenance since 2019, said the bank.

