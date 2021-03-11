Namibia: 40-Year Jail Term for Knife Killer

A WINDHOEK man who admitted that he murdered two people in knife stabbings in 2013 and 2018 was sentenced to an effective prison term of 40 years yesterday.

Windhoek Regional Court magistrate Leopold Hangalo sentenced Joseph Nepolo (35) to 20 years' imprisonment on each of the two counts of murder on which Nepolo admitted guilt two weeks ago - the maximum term of imprisonment on a single charge that can be imposed by a regional court.

The magistrate also directed that the two sentences are to run consecutively, leaving Nepolo with an effective jail term of 40 years.

Hangalo remarked that in his view Nepolo is a danger to society. He also told Nepolo that he committed senseless and unnecessary killings, and that he did so in a cold-blooded way.

Society is traumatised and tired of people resorting to heinous conduct as a way of expressing their anger, Hangalo also said.

Nepolo admitted that he killed the 35-year-old Aron Haimbodi in Katutura, Windhoek, on 25 January 2013 by stabbing him in the neck with a knife. He also admitted that he committed a second murder on 12 October 2018, when he killed a 27-year-old man, Shiwana Tjitaka, in Katutura by stabbing him in the chest with a knife.

Nepolo committed the second murder three years after he became a fugitive from justice when he failed to appear in the Windhoek Regional Court on the first murder charge.

He had been free on bail when he failed to appear in court in October 2015, and remained at large until he was rearrested following the killing of Tjitaka.

In a written plea explanation that was given to the magistrate, Nepolo said the first killing took place after he had hit Haimbodi with a stone for no reason, and that he attacked Haimbodi with a knife when Haimbodi asked who had hit him with the stone.

The second fatal stabbing happened at a bar in the Katutura Single Quarters area. Nepolo said he was leaning against a pool table at the bar when Tjitaka pushed him and he fell. He stated that he got up, followed Tjitaka out of the bar, took out a knife and stabbed Tjitaka in the chest.

"Indeed, these were unnecessary killings, senseless," Hangalo commented during the sentencing.

He added that in Namibian society murder is viewed as a very serious offence, and that the killing of a human being without justification is unacceptable.

Nepolo, who told the court he was making a living as a casual labourer in Windhoek before he was detained to await his trial, has been in custody since his arrest in October 2018.

Defence lawyer Orestus Shivute represented him during his trial. The state was represented by Menencia Hinda.