Namibia: Ecn to End Theft Accused Technical Directors' Contract

THE Electoral Commission of Namibia will not renew the contract of its theft accused technical director Milton Louw which ends this month.

Louw was arrested in 2019 for allegedly stealing five laptops belonging to the commission and trying to sell the stolen virgin laptops at a pawnshop in Windhoek.

The laptops in questions were part of the equipment used in the 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Louw has since denied any wrongdoing and claimed that he removed the laptops in an attempt to expose electoral fraud by unknown people who tried to tamper with that year's national elections.

ECN's chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro in a letter to Louw in January said the commission will not renew his contract.

Mujoro said the commission will make arrangements to pay Louw his last salary, leave gratuity, "separation gratuity as well as pro-rata bonus if any".

"This office would like to thank you for the services rendered and contributions you have made during your time of employment with the commission and wish you all the best in your future endeavors," Mujoro said.