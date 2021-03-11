Namibia: Kunene Vtc Workers Down Tools

ABOUT 50 workers at the Kunene Vocational Training Centre (KVTC) at Khorixas downed tools on Wednesday over their low rate of pay, which they said sees them getting paid them less than the Government gazetted wage per hour.

"We are paid N$13,50; that's way too low. We are scared of being fired, as you know there is difficulty with getting employment at Khorixas, so in the beginning we didn't complain," one of the workers said.

Another worker said when they complained they were told some of them "needed to be let go", so that the gazetted rate can be paid to the rest.

Sakeus Neyandje from subcontracting company 4 Jandje Investment CC said they are being paid less by the main contractor, Adaptive Land Building Construction. "If I am paid more then, I can also pay them more. Less payment means less payment to workers."

Handsome Marenyanya, a site agent at Adaptive Building Land Construction, said: "The subcontractors, when they tendered, said they were able to pay the workers."

Marenyanya added that the workers who were taken over by the subcontractors would start working for Adaptive Building Construction again tomorrow and that they were in the process of drawing up new contracts that will see workers being paid the gazetted hourly wage.