Namibia: Disability Council Chief Forcefully Removed

THE National Disability Council of Namibia's board last month had to ask the police to remove the institution's acting boss, Meliherius Haukambe, by force from the council's office in Windhoek.

The board is accusing Haukambe of working without a contract since 2016, and of involvement in alleged irregularities involving around N$1,5 million.

He is also accused of irregularly enriching his relatives.

The state-funded council was created to improve the conditions of people with disabilities in Namibia, but conflict has dominated the institution for years.

Haukambe was first appointed acting director in 2015. His contract was extended to December 2016, but he has been clinging to power ever since.

The board that was appointed in June 2020, has however, thrown a spanner in the works.

On 11 February last year the board wrote to Haukambe notifying him that his working arrangement was being terminated with immediate effect.

The letter said Haukambe would be given a three-month salary package to help him find alternative employment.

The board also advised Haukambe to apply for the director's position, which would be for a five-year contract, once it was advertised.

Haukambe, however, refused to vacate his position and continued to go to the office.

Emails between board members show they involved the police as a last solution to remove Haukambe from office.

"The police have informed me this morning that the only way they can remove Mr Haukambe from the office is if a case of trespassing is opened," company secretary Jessica !Gawachab said in an email to board members dated 12 February.

"This needs board approval. Kindly advise on the way forward," she wrote.

!Gawachab, who is currently the council's acting director, yesterday said she was not in a position to answer questions and directed all queries to board members.

Board members Regina Hausiku, Josef Paulus, Kariiwe Kazonganga, Libonina Nawa, Pamela Somses and Eliphas Edward all agreed to involve the police in the matter.

Hausiku yesterday said Haukambe's dismissal remains in place, but could not comment further because the board was still waiting for feedback on the meeting they had with minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare Doreen Sioka last week.

Paulus yesterday said the police had to be involved, because Haukambe was refusing to vacate the office.

"There was no reason for him to continue going to the office. Anyone dismissed has the right to approach the relevant authorities. This is why the labour court is there," he said.

ALLEGATIONS

Haukambe is accused by whistleblowers of using his position to enrich himself and some of his relatives.

These allegations are contained in a document sent to the Anti-Corruption Commission by a whistleblower.

The former acting chief is accused of increasing his assistance allowance to N$1500 from N$750 per day.

This allowance is paid to people who assist council members with disabilities.

Haukambe is also accused of using the assistance allowance to pay his relatives.

Documents submitted to the ACC claim that Haukambe paid his wife an S&T of N$4 000 and an allowance of N$1 500 per day for a workshop in Rundu.

Receipts show that the week-long trip earned Haukambe's wife N$13 000.

In 2017, a receipt shows that N$6 000 was paid to his son.

Documents sent by the whistleblower to the Anti-Corruption Commision claim this payment was for dropping off and picking up Haukambe from a council meeting held at the NamPower Convention Centre.

Haukambe is also accused of forcing the finance department to authorise a N$4 000 payment to his wife for the council meeting held earlier this year, although she was allegedly not at the meeting.

Documents submitted to the ACC accused the embattled former acting director of increasing his salary to N$850 000 per year without following procedures.

DENY, DENY, DENY

Haukambe confirmed to The Namibian this week that he only stopped going to work after he was locked out of the office on 16 February. He said his dismissal is illegal.

"These are unfounded allegations emanating from five years ago. There is nothing in it and you can verify that with the Anti-Corruption Commission," he said.

In 2016, Haukambe allegedly pocketed N$36 000 when he convinced the deputy minister for disability affairs Alexia Manombe-Ncube to approve that retainers and sitting allowances be back-dated to 2014. The initial request was allegedly rejected by then health minister Bernard Haufiku.

The approval led to the council forking out N$216 000 of which N$36 000 allegedly went to Haukambe who described how he was blocked from entering his office last month.

"I arrived in the morning to find that I could not enter the premises of the council and on inquiry with the staff present, I was informed the company secretary had changed the locks and that only she was able to open for anyone to enter, I stood there but to no avail," Haukambe said.

He said he is aware that a police case had been opened against him.

"I am aware of such, but the reality is that I received a letter of termination, emailed to me by the company secretary, which was not even signed by the chairperson of the board but by Mr Kariiwe (Kazonganga)," he said.

Haukambe denied suggestions that he refused to vacate the office but was rather waiting to be informed by the board chairperson regarding his dismissal.

Haukambe declined to comment on the next steps he would take, but said: "I am waiting for the law to take its course."

On the payment to his relatives, Haukambe said: "I am not the only one, there are people on the board who are using their wives, cousins and other relatives for the same thing I am being accused of."

Board member Kazonganga, told The Namibian yesterday that they had no choice but to register a police case. In the absence of the deputy and chairperson of the board, Kaendaa chaired the meeting that resolved to dismiss Haukambe in December last year.

"The simple reason is that he was trespassing. A dismissed employee should not continue going to the premises of his former employers," he said.

TIES

Deputy minister Manombe-Ncube is accused of protecting Haukambe because of their close relationship. The whistleblower claims that Haukambe's wife is close to Manombe-Ncube.

"She is not related to me. We are just good acquaintances. She is a family friend," Manombe-Ncube told The Namibian on Monday.

The whistleblower said Haukambe refused to vacate the office because he was told by Manombe-Ncube that the board will be removed soon.

As a result, Haukambe has allegedly stopped the payment of sitting fees to prevent board members from convening.

Manombe-Ncube confirmed to The Namibian on Monday that the relationship between the board, management and the government is damaged.

"We have tried to solve this conflict for long now. We even gave them (board) enough time to solve these issues but they failed," she said.

The minister said everything was done in accordance with the law.