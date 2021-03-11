Namibia: Quadriplegic Empowers Children With Disabilities

Children with disabilities from the Walvis Bay Child and Family Centre have renewed motivation to go to school every day.

The children, who live with various disabilities, are being equipped with computer skills, making learning a lot easier.

These valuable skills are taught to them by Mario Thaniseb (33), who joined the centre in June last year as a volunteer.

Thaniseb, who is a quadriplegic, realised that the children can also use computers, albeit differently.

"I kept studying these children and noticed they are indeed capable of learning more. If I, who can only move my neck, can use a computer, what about these children? It is amazing what they can now do after we started on the computers," he says.

Children from the age of four up to young adults of 29 years have, through acquiring various computer skills, developed ways of communicating with Thaniseb, and now manage to type documents, send emails and create drawings.

Thaniseb says although it was a challenge at first, he no longer has to rely on others to communicate with his pupils.

"I have one boy who cannot hear, and I cannot move my hands, so it was difficult to communicate. I always needed someone to help us. Now the boy has learnt to read my lips, and we don't even need a translator any more. He is becoming brilliant in using the computer," Thaniseb says.

Another pupil, who often struggles to communicate, due to living with autism, is now able to create art with the help of a computer, to the amazament of staff members at the centre.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Human Rights Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These children are amazing and just needed this awakening. You just need to know what their challenges are. You need to dig deep. I also need to learn how to remain calm in certain situations. I have learnt to help the children if they suddenly lose control," he says.

Some of the children struggle to focus when they are exposed to too much light or sound, but Thaniseb has learnt to accommodate this.

He now teaches nine children per day.

Thaniseb is inviting community members to create opportunities for children with disabilities, so that they can be motivated to eventually enter the job market.

The centre, however, only has three computers with outdated software programmes, which is limiting.

Irma Swart, a teacher at the centre, says the children have been re-energised.

"It was our biggest dream to have this programme. God really sent us an angel, and he [Thaniseb] is doing an excellent job. They can hardly wait to get to the computer room. I know the challenges of working with children with disabilities, but this young man is doing it better than us," she says.

The Walvis Bay Child and Family Centre is a non-profit child-centred organisation dedicated to providing services for children with disabilities and other conditions at Walvis Bay.