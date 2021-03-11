Namibia: Sixer On New Music, International Collaborations

IMPRESSIVE kwaito singer whose stage name is Sixer Vundakan revealed this week that he is working on new music and international collaborations as he wants to penetrate the African market.

Sixer, whose real name is Rikius Haimbondi, got exposed to the music limelight when he featured the talented kwaito star Exit on the song 'Onhingo' that left kwaito fans in awe in 2018.

The singer said he is working on the new projects. "These massive projects will take fans and other music lovers by storm," Sixer said. The self-proclaimed Endola Finest planned releasing a single this month, complemented by a music video.

The single, entitled Epoto (Pot), talks about fans demanding more of his new music.

The single will be a foretaste of what to expect on his upcoming yet untitled 2021 album.

"I am working very hard to reach the top, to make sure my music career remains at the top," says Sixer. "I will also be dropping more music videos... as I am busy with collaborations with various artists from countries such as Botswana and South Africa," he said, adding that he wants to work with different artists to give his fans the best of his music.

RISE TO STARDOM

Sixer Vundakan rose to fame three years ago with songs 'Kotoka' and 'Onhingo'. The songs were part of his first album titled 'The Beginning of My Kingdom' which introduced him to the local music scene.

He also released an18-track second studio album, 'Omxupi Alya'ombe'at the end of last year. It means the impossible has become the possible. The album, produced by Philz K, M Jay, and Andrew on the Beat, featured various local artists such as D-Kandjafa, Locosounds, Makilla, DJ Vuyo, Neslow, and Dizzo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He titled his previous album 'Omxupi Alyaómbe' after realising the situation is changing every day, and what people use to see in the past is now different. "This means the impossible is becoming possible, and bad things are turning good," he said.

On the album, one can find good melodies of kwaito and Afro-pop, especially on Track 3 on Omxupi Aly'ombe. Apa, track 5, on the album featuring Makilla and D Kandjafa, emphasises teamwork and collaboration. "Teamwork is needed to achieve our goals and fight any battle in this world," explained Sixer.

Another hit on the album is 'Andaaluka' (I am coming back), which talks about hard work and dedication. Sixer also released a music video of Apa on YouTube shot by Top Class.

"The journey is still long, and my ambition is to work and push to the top. For now, I am willing to work with anybody who is doing well in the music industry," he ended.