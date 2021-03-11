Somalia: Statement On the Death of Former President Ali Mahdi Mohamed - Amisom

press release

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), has learnt with profound sadness the passing of former President of Somalia, H.E. Ali Mahdi Mohamed at a Nairobi hospital in Kenya, on Wednesday 10 March 2021.

We, in AMISOM, convey our heart-felt condolences to the bereaved family of President Ali Mahdi, the people and the Government of Somalia for this loss.

May the Almighty Allah rest his soul in peace.

