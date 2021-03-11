Somalia: Statement On the Death of Former President Ali Mahdi Mohamed - Amisom

11 March 2021
African Union Mission for Somalia (Nairobi)
press release

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), has learnt with profound sadness the passing of former President of Somalia, H.E. Ali Mahdi Mohamed at a Nairobi hospital in Kenya, on Wednesday 10 March 2021.

We, in AMISOM, convey our heart-felt condolences to the bereaved family of President Ali Mahdi, the people and the Government of Somalia for this loss.

May the Almighty Allah rest his soul in peace.

---------------

For more information contact

Snr. Communications Officer or Force Spokesperson

Ms. Gifty Bingley or Lt. Col. Daniel Mugoro Muiruri,

Email: au-amisomhom@africa-union.org

Cell phone: (Somalia) +252 617 682 175/+252 613 665 356; (Nairobi) +254 722 788 975

Read the original article on Amisom.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 African Union Mission for Somalia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban
Assessing Cameroon President Paul Biya's 38 Years in Power

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.