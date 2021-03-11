Namibia: Women Grow Vegetables to Eke Out a Living

Opuwo — Despite the crippling drought decimating livestock in the Kunene region, many women living on the outskirts of Opuwo have ventured into small-scale crop farming for both their own consumption and to sell their produce to the community.

Hambeleleni Hango (42) who lives a few kilometres from Opuwo is one of those small-scale farmers whose gardens are flourishing amidst water challenges. Hango, who is unemployed, said that last year she realised that the garden was her golden ticket to making an income because she could not secure a formal job. She started off small as she wanted to sharpen her skills and see whether her crops would survive the weather. But after just a few months she started extending her garden and now has planted over two hectares so far this year. She grows maize, tomatoes, cabbage, onions, and spinach amongst several other crops, but she plans to extend her garden even further.

Although there are challenges of water, Hango has connected pipelines from an underground water spring where she sources water for her garden.

She said the connection was no walk in the park as she did not have sufficient funds, and because it runs under a road it is sometimes damaged.

Although she does have water now, it does not cover the whole garden and thus pleads to be provided with a water tank.

During her first year, Hango said she produced enough not only to support her family but enough to sell in her community.

"I used to sell my produce at pension payouts at the nearby villages," said Hango. She said her garden has impacted her life positively as her household is now food-secure and is able to cater for her children's needs at home and school. "This is my main source of income and I am doing well," said Hango.