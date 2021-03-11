Botswana: Wilderness Safaris Nominated in Travel + Leisure's 2021 World's Best Awards

Wilderness Safaris has been nominated in the Best Hotels and Best Safari Outfitter categories of the coveted 2021 Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards. Showcasing its dedication to conservation tourism in Africa, a total of 34 of its world-renowned camps have been listed in the Best Hotels category. Readers and travellers who believe in Wilderness Safaris' unwavering vision to conserve and restore Africa's pristine wildlife areas are encouraged to vote online; the poll will remain live until 10 May 2021.

Wilderness Safaris is proud to be associated with Travel + Leisure's esteemed World's Best Awards, and hopes that the 2021 survey will not only encourage guests and travel partners to cast their votes for their favourite camps or operators, but inspire them to start planning their next African adventure, as soon as the time is right.

As leaders in responsible ecotourism, these nominations are testament to Wilderness Safaris' continued commitment to driving conservation tourism to Africa, in order to positively impact biodiversity conservation and local economies across the continent. As people rethink how they travel going forward, Wilderness Safaris strongly believes that the luxury of space and the ability to explore pristine wilderness areas in relative privacy will make an African safari one of the most appealing options for travel during this time

The following Wilderness Safaris camps have been nominated in the Best Hotels category: - Botswana: Abu, Chitabe, Chitabe Lediba, DumaTau, Jacana, Jao, Kalahari Plains, King's Pool, Kwetsani, Little Tubu, Mombo and Little Mombo, Pelo, Tubu Tree, Qorokwe, Savuti, Seba and Vumbura Plains.- Namibia: Doro Nawas, Damaraland Camp, Desert Rhino Camp, Hoanib Skeleton Coast Camp, Kulala Desert Lodge, Little Kulala and Serra Cafema. - Rwanda: Bisate Lodge and Magashi.- Zambia: Shumba and Toka Leya.- Zimbabwe: Chikwenya, Davison's, Linkwasha, Little Makalolo, Ruckomechi and Little Ruckomechi.

Only one online entry per person/email address will be counted towards the results. These will be released in the October 2021 issue of the print magazine and on the Travel + Leisure website.