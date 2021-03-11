Egypt: Awqaf Minister Greets Sisi Over Israa & Miraj

11 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Guma

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Guma greeted on Wednesday 10/3/2021 President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the anniversary of al-Israa and al-Miraj.

He also extended his greetings to the Egyptian people, the Arab and Islamic nations and humanity as a whole on the occasion which refers to a miraculous journey that the Prophet Muhammad took in one night from Mecca to Jerusalem and then an ascension to heaven.

Addressing a ceremony organized by the ministry on the occasion, Guma said Egypt has been and will always be the country of faith, citing the opening of more than 1,000 mosques over the past six months.

The holy occasion is observed on the 27th day of the month of Rajab, the seventh month in the Islamic calendar.

The event marks the night in which Allah took Prophet Muhammad on a journey from Makka Al Mokarramah to Al Quds and then to heaven.

MENA

MENA

