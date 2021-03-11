Egypt: Burundi Appreciates Sisi Support

11 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi

Burundian Foreign Minister Albert Shingiro expressed his country's appreciation for President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's great support of Burundi.

Shingiro expressed, during a meeting with Egyptian Ambassador to Burundi Yasser el Atawi, his country's keenness on boosting cooperation with Egypt that plays a pioneering role at the African and international arenas.

The two sides mulled ways of enhancing relations between the two countries in the political and economic domains.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

