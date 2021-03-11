Egypt: FM, EU Official Discuss Bilateral Ties

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Wednesday 10/3/2021 discussed with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell relations between Egypt and the EU as well as the latest developments of the Renaissance Dam file and other regional updates.

Spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez said Shoukry made a telephone conversation with the EU official to tackle ways of boosting joint cooperation between Egypt and the EU in different domains.

During the contact, Shoukry presented Egypt's position on the need to reach a just, balanced and lawful agreement on filling and operating the Renaissance Dam through serious negotiations bringing together the three relevant countries.

Shoukry expounded the proposal submitted by Sudan and supported by Egypt which calls for the development of the negotiating mechanism through forming an international quartet led by the Democratic Republic of the Congo in its capacity as the current chair of the African Union and that includes the United Nations, the European Union and the United States as members.

The Quartet aims at reaching a negotiable solution to Ethiopia dam, he said, underlining the importance of European involvement in this regard and the role the the EU could play in any future negotiations.

He hoped these efforts would be crowned with an agreement that takes into consideration the interests of the three countries, saying any agreement should be reached before the start of the next flooding season as Ethiopia plans to start the second stage of filling.

Shoukry and Borrell exchanged viewpoints on regional files, with special focus on the developments in Libya, the Palestinian cause along with efforts aimed at pushing forward the peace process in the Middle East region.

MENA