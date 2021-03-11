Zimbabwe: Pakistan to Call Off Test Series With Zim to Finish Local Matches

11 March 2021
ISLAMABAD: With hopes of completing the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may call off the Test series with the chevrons and only send a limited overs squad to Zimbabwe and South Africa.

PCB sources, told The News that the governing body for cricket in the country is making efforts to readjust the remaining 20 PSL matches.

The News has learnt that negotiations with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) are underway for this.

"Though it is always difficult to readjust international tours, still efforts are on to make some adjustments enabling the PCB to organise remaining matches of the PSL before start of the Indian Premier League," said an official who spoke to The News on the condition of anonymity.

The official said that the adjustment could be made "easily" as India and New Zealand have already made it to the ICC World Test Championship final.

"The white-ball cricket tour to both countries is possible as the squad is to leave on the scheduled dates to play one-day and T20 games in South Africa and then limited-overs series in Zimbabwe. The Test series could also be readjusted for some later dates provided that both the boards agree to the proposal.

"To hold the PSL's remaining matches, you need at least two-week time. Holding 20 matches is only possible before the IPL engagements if we skip the Test series in Zimbabwe."

The official said that PCB Chairperson Ehsan Mani is likely to take up the Test series postponement issue with Zimbabwe Cricket.

It will be up to both the boards to agree or disagree to the proposal. Pakistan may assure the ZC that a full-fledged Test series will replace the one scheduled for next month."

PCB may send limited overs squad to SA first

The official shared that the PCB has decided to send the limited-overs team to South Africa first and then to Zimbabwe.

However, he clarified that it was all dependent on how the PCB's negotiations with Zimbabwe Cricket go.

The national team is scheduled to play limited-overs matches only in South Africa and the start of the Zimbabwe tour will also see the same contest.

Assessing Cameroon President Paul Biya's 38 Years in Power

