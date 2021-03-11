Nigeria: Covid-19 Vaccine Is Safe, but Not Compulsory - Governor Fintiri

11 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa says taking COVID-19 vaccine is important but not compulsory for residents of the state.

Fintiri stated this while answering questions from newsmen shortly after taking the COVID-19 jab at the Yola Specialist Hospital on Thursday.

He said that taking the vaccine was a major solution to curtail spread of the pandemic.

"We have taken it, and it is safe and we are encouraging our citizens to go ahead and take the vaccine, but it is not compulsory.

"We are only encouraging them to take because that is the only way out to keep their health and that of their families safe.

"Government has a plan and intention to vaccinate everybody and it will be in batches," Fintiri said.

According to him, the state government has received about 59,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the exercise has commenced in parts of the state.

Fintiri said more doses of the vaccine would soon be delivered to the state government and would be administered to the people immediately.

Also, Alhaji Gambo Jika, Chairman, Adamawa Muslims Council, said that the vaccine was very important to every Muslim in the state.

"It is very important to take the vaccine for our own health, and once we take it, we will be free from COVID-19 Insha - Allahu.

"So, I am calling on all Muslims and people of the state to come out and take the vaccine, because, according to expert reports, the vaccine is safe," Jika said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adamawa has so far recorded 31 deaths from the 9,000 confirmed cases in the state. (NAN)

