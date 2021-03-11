Angola: MPLA Vice President Urges for Greater Dialogue With Civil Society

10 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The vice president of the ruling MPLA party Luísa Damião defended Wednesday in Luanda the need for more openness, inclusion and interaction with Angolan civil society.

Luísa Damião was speaking at a meeting with members of civil society, in a format called "Termómetro".

The politician said the openness should entail, among others, the promotion of multiple spaces for dialogue with Angolans from the different groups, in the interests of the citizens.

"The greater level of inclusion of societies, the greater their efficiency and capacity to guarantee the well-being and happiness of citizens", she said.

The MPLA vice president called for plural and constructive dialogue, which she described as one of the main instruments for the inclusion and engagement of people in decision-making processes".

