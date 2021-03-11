Angola: Minister Reaffirms Astrazeneca Vaccine Safety

Luanda — Angolan Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, Wednesday in Luanda, reaffirmed that the Indian made AstraZeneca vaccine is totally safe, stressing that until now the authorities have no reports of side effects on those so far vaccinated.

Angola has until now vaccinated against Covid-19 more than 11,000 people, among healthcare personnel and elderly persons, which the minister considered crucial to save lives and prevent new infections.

For the ongoing first phase of the vaccination, Angola has received 624,000 doses of the vaccine, out of 2,1 million expected to be distributed to the country's 18 provinces until the end of May this year.

According to Sílvia Lutucuta during a briefing with the press, the vaccination will continue in the coming days in Luanda, covering teachers, soldiers, police officers and other exposed persons.

As per the scheduled, Luanda will be followed by the provinces of Benguela (centre) and Cabinda (north).

According to official data that reached ANGOP, Angola has currently 21,114 positive cases of Covid- 19, 516 deaths, 19,677 recoveries and 921 active patients.

In the last 24 hours, the Angolan authorities reported 47 new Covid-19 infections and 84 recoveries.

