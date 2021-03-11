Angola: Constitution Review Strengthens Political, Governing Stability - Minister

Luanda — The partial review of the Constitution brought forward by President João Lourenço is meant to strengthen the institutions, the political stability and governing efficacy.

This was said Tuesday in Luanda by the minister of State and Head of the Civilian Affairs Office to the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida.

Speaking at the "Grande Entrevista" programme of the State-run Televisão Pública de Angola (TPA) broadcasting station, Adão de Almeida said there is need for clarification of the relation among the sovereign organs of the State, although there are no situations of usurpation of powers or institutional crisis.

The minister underlined that the Constitution review matter was already part of the political discourse, but only President João Lourenço has come forward with concrete ideas.

He said the idea is to bring into the Constitution text the mode of political control of the Executive, through enquiries, auditing or interpellations, beyond the scope of the National Assembly (parliament).

"We have a good Constitution, but it can be improved, by clarifying lacks of precision and advancing on several aspects, aiming at responding to the country's development challenges," said the minister.

Among the innovations proposed by the review, highlight goes to a major independence for the Banco Nacional de Angola (BNA), with the nomination of the governor going through the National Assembly, contrary to the present procedure that is an exclusive power of the President of the Republic.

He also mentioned that the review would lead to the Head of State losing some discretionary powers in setting election dates, this being replaced with fixed terms in order to boost security, objectivity and pre-visibility.

The Constitution needs to be long lasting, in order to ensure stability in the governing action and in the society. The review is justified as it affects some proposals, and forces the changes of others, as well as for the need for more dynamic and actuality, without damage to its identity, he stated.

According to Adão de Almeida, only the review can raise the matter of the local power gradualness disputed by some political forces.

The minister played down as a "political jargon" the excessive powers attributed to the President of the Republic, saying there are no cases of usurpation of powers.

According to him, the new proposal will prevent the Head of State from resigning in the course of his second term, as a ploy to seek a third term.

He explained that the start of the process of review requires the support of two thirds of the National Assembly votes.

The official also rejected as nonsensical fears that the Constitution review could put at stake the forthcoming general elections of 2022.

This was said Tuesday in Luanda by the minister of State and Head of the Civilian Affairs Office to the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida.

Speaking at the "Grande Entrevista" programme of the State-run Televisão Pública de Angola (TPA) broadcasting station, Adão de Almeida said there is need for clarification of the relation among the sovereign organs of the State, although there are no situations of usurpation of powers or institutional crisis.

The minister underlined that the Constitution review matter was already part of the political discourse, but only President João Lourenço has come forward with concrete ideas.

He said the idea is to bring into the Constitution text the mode of political control of the Executive, through enquiries, auditing or interpellations, beyond the scope of the National Assembly (parliament).

"We have a good Constitution, but it can be improved, by clarifying lacks of precision and advancing on several aspects, aiming at responding to the country's development challenges," said the minister.

Among the innovations proposed by the review, highlight goes to a major independence for the Banco Nacional de Angola (BNA), with the nomination of the governor going through the National Assembly, contrary to the present procedure that is an exclusive power of the President of the Republic.

He also mentioned that the review would lead to the Head of State losing some discretionary powers in setting election dates, this being replaced with fixed terms in order to boost security, objectivity and pre-visibility.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Constitution needs to be long lasting, in order to ensure stability in the governing action and in the society. The review is justified as it affects some proposals, and forces the changes of others, as well as for the need for more dynamic and actuality, without damage to its identity, he stated.

According to Adão de Almeida, only the review can raise the matter of the local power gradualness disputed by some political forces.

The minister played down as a "political jargon" the excessive powers attributed to the President of the Republic, saying there are no cases of usurpation of powers.

According to him, the new proposal will prevent the Head of State from resigning in the course of his second term, as a ploy to seek a third term.

He explained that the start of the process of review requires the support of two thirds of the National Assembly votes.

The official also rejected as nonsensical fears that the Constitution review could put at stake the forthcoming general elections of 2022.