Angola: Justice Investigates Cafunfo Violent Unrest

Cuango — Ministry of Justice and Human Rights has launched an investigation into the causes of the acts of rebellion occurred in the early hours of January 30, in Cafunfo, municipality of Cuango, eastern Lunda Norte province.

The information was released on Tuesday by the Secretary of State for Human Rights, Ana Celeste Januário, adding the Attorney General's Office is investigating the process.

Speaking to the press, on the sidelines of a meeting on Citizenship and Public Security, held in Cafunfo, Ana Celeste Januário said it was too early to draw conclusions, as it is a complex process, which requires care in its approach.

She added that the Angolan Government will continue to promote actions aimed at protecting and respecting human rights, with a view to allowing citizens to enjoy what is enshrined in the Republic's Constitution.

"The Angolan Government will not be closed to dialogue, as it is the main way of solving social problems and getting closer to the population," she said.

