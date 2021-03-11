Angola: Covid-19 - 84 Recoveries, 47 News Cases

10 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan health authorities reported Wednesday 84 recoveries and 47 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

Releasing the data at usual Covid-19 data update session, the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, said the recoveries (1-75 years old), are from Luanda (79), Huambo (03) and two from Benguela.

As for the new positive cases, he pointed out that they are citizens whose ages range from two to 69 years old, being 27 women and 20 men.

