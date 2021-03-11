Tanzania: Earthquake of 4.7 Magnitude Hits Mara, Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 struck off the Mara region, the Regional Commissioner has confirmed.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit 20 km SSW of Tarime, Mara in Tanzania.

The USGS monitors and reports on earthquakes, assesses earthquake impacts and hazards, and conducts targeted research on the causes and effects of earthquakes.

The Mara Regional Commissioner (RC) Adam Malima told The Citizen over the phone today, March 11, 2021 that the earthquake started amid 4:50am and it struck for almost 58 seconds.

"I was awakened, so I witnessed it. It lasted longer but not stronger enough to cause serious troubles," he said.

No deaths, injuries or destruction of properties have been reported by the time of the RC's interview with The Citizen this morning.

"There might be a shock to the residents, but I have so far not received any information regarding the impact of the earthquake," he noted.

They are currently waiting for geological analysis from the regional geological department to explain what really happened.

In another development, slight tremors were reported minutes before 4:47 am on Thursday in various towns in Kenya after an earthquake in Tanzania.

Tremors were then felt in Kenyans towns including Nairobi, Kisumu, Homabay, Kilgoris, Siaya and Migori.