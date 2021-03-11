Tanzania: Earthquake of 4.7 Magnitude Hits Mara, Tanzania

Supplied
Flag of Tanzania (file photo).
11 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 struck off the Mara region, the Regional Commissioner has confirmed.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit 20 km SSW of Tarime, Mara in Tanzania.

The USGS monitors and reports on earthquakes, assesses earthquake impacts and hazards, and conducts targeted research on the causes and effects of earthquakes.

The Mara Regional Commissioner (RC) Adam Malima told The Citizen over the phone today, March 11, 2021 that the earthquake started amid 4:50am and it struck for almost 58 seconds.

"I was awakened, so I witnessed it. It lasted longer but not stronger enough to cause serious troubles," he said.

No deaths, injuries or destruction of properties have been reported by the time of the RC's interview with The Citizen this morning.

"There might be a shock to the residents, but I have so far not received any information regarding the impact of the earthquake," he noted.

They are currently waiting for geological analysis from the regional geological department to explain what really happened.

In another development, slight tremors were reported minutes before 4:47 am on Thursday in various towns in Kenya after an earthquake in Tanzania.

Tremors were then felt in Kenyans towns including Nairobi, Kisumu, Homabay, Kilgoris, Siaya and Migori.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban
Assessing Cameroon President Paul Biya's 38 Years in Power

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.