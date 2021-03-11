South Africa: History's Hangover - Apartheid Opened Markets for Drug Lords Who Were Allowed to Flourish in Exchange for Intel

analysis

The flooding of Cape Flats townships with drugs during the apartheid era led to cyclical damage to generations of residents who continue to live in spaces infested with addiction, gangs and daily violence.

This highly lucrative alternative economy began to bloom and spread in full during the 1980s when criminals and drug lords who cooperated with the state were allowed to flourish.

But there was a grander scheme - to numb resistance to state repression and to destabilise "troublesome" communities. At the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) it was revealed that Jackie Lonte, then leader and founder of the Americans, had worked with the deadly Civil Cooperation Bureau.

Today, several gang-ravaged areas on the Cape Flats are caught in a deadly turf war. In Mitchells Plain alone, six people were gunned down in two days in February 2021 in a feud between the 28s gang and rival splinter groups. It is a relentless battle for supremacy in the lucrative drug trade.

Many have researched the history and the heady mix of alcohol, drugs, violence and politics in an attempt to find solutions to the embedded criminality that terrorises Cape Town communities. They include policing specialist Eldred de Klerk, former Peninsula...