Namibia: The Namibians for Whom Czechoslovakia Is Forever Home

In 1985, during Namibia's struggle for independence, 56 Namibian children were taken from camps in Zambia and Angola to live in Czechoslovakia. Theirs is a strange and heartbreaking tale of alienation and loss - never before told. Until now. By Rebecca Davis

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The official version had it that they were war orphans. In reality, most of the children had at least one parent who was very much alive, and some had two. They were born in the exile camps run by Swapo in Zambia and Angola during the Namibian liberation struggle.

"We cannot get a lot of information, but we know these were not randomly chosen children," Czech academic Katerina Mildnerova told DM168. "Many of them were the children of prominent liberation fighters." One was the grandchild of the independent Namibia's first president, Sam Nujoma.

Little is known, too, about how the children were collected for their long, strange voyage. They were not told where they were going. Czech caregivers would later recall small boys telling them that they had been caught in a net by soldiers before being carried on to a military plane.

Here are the facts, though they...