South Africa: Blade Nzimande Updates Funding Plans After Mthokozisi Ntumba's Death and As Student Anger Snowballs

Appealing for calm on Thursday, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande updated the public about the student funding crisis, a day after bystander Mthokozisi Ntumba was killed, allegedly at the hands of the police, during a Wits University student funding protest. As he spoke, students from other campuses were mobilising in solidarity.

On Thursday, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande outlined plans for additional funding for students in higher education. This comes amid widespread outrage over the death of 35-year-old Mthokozisi Ntumba, who was killed when police opened fire on unarmed students protesting at Wits University on Wednesday. The police allegedly opened fire and Ntumba was hit as he came out of a nearby healthcare facility.

During a post-Cabinet briefing, Nzimande expressed his condolences to Ntumba's family, friends and colleagues."I have directed that the Wits University Council, the Wits Management and... relevant law enforcement authorities provide us with an explanation on what caused this tragedy, and to take whatever steps to ensure justice is done and appropriate responsibility is accorded."

"The Independent Police Investigative Directorate [IPID] is already conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances...