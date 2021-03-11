South Africa: Body of Second Missing Teenager Found

11 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The second body of the two teenagers reported missing, was retrieved today from the Liebenbergvlei River near Bethlehem. This is after the first body of Moratehi Radebe (14) was retrieved from the water yesterday, Wednesday, 10 March 2021 in the afternoon by the police divers.

The retrieval of the second body of 14-year-old Siphiwe Mlangeni brought closure and ended this lengthy search which took almost a week. He was identified by his father before he was taken to the government mortuary where a post-mortem will also be conducted to determine the real cause of death.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.