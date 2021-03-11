South Africa: Body of Second Missing Teenager Found

press release

The second body of the two teenagers reported missing, was retrieved today from the Liebenbergvlei River near Bethlehem. This is after the first body of Moratehi Radebe (14) was retrieved from the water yesterday, Wednesday, 10 March 2021 in the afternoon by the police divers.

The retrieval of the second body of 14-year-old Siphiwe Mlangeni brought closure and ended this lengthy search which took almost a week. He was identified by his father before he was taken to the government mortuary where a post-mortem will also be conducted to determine the real cause of death.