South Africa: More Suspects Arrested On the VBS Racket

press release

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has, in efforts to rid the country of corruption and corrupt activities, arrested five (05) suspects in an early dawn raid at various places in Gauteng and Limpopo Provinces.

The suspects who are believed to have had a hand in the VBS looting, will be answering to charges relating to a combined 188 counts which include theft, fraud, corruption, money laundering and pattern of racketeering activity. A charge of a pattern of racketeering activity is in essence organised crime.

The arrested suspects include a Managing Director of VBS responsible for Retail; a Former Chief Operating Officer of VBS and Chief Executive Officer of Vele Investments; four Commission Agents and an office bearer of a political party in Limpopo.

Another suspect is an employee of the Collins Chabane Local Municipality (Limpopo). The suspect is arrested on a separate case which is related to the investments of municipality funds into the VBS. The suspect is alleged to have contravened the Municipal Finance Management Act; Corruption and Money Laundering. Three more suspects will be handing themselves over for arrest during the course of the day.

The National Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya lauded the team's efforts and further reiterated that they should ensure no stone is left unturned until all those responsible for looting the taxpayers' monies that were in the hands of VBS are brought to book.

"Now that the attendance of a suspected organised criminal group is secured in court, attention needs to be given to those who contributed to the looting from various municipalities as well as undue beneficiaries."

The suspects will be appearing in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge Magistrates court on Friday, 12 March 2021.