Nigeria: Ibom Air Wins 'Airline of the Year' Award

11 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Pcl has congratulated Ibom Air on receiving the award for Airline of the Year (Nigeria) in 2020.

The award was presented to the airline recently, at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, by the CEO of African Travel Market (Akwaaba) and Publisher ATQnews, Ikechi Uko.

According to a statement, the award was received by the Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Captain Mfon Udom and the Chief Operating Officer, George Uriesi.

In the light of this, the Head of Advisory, People Transformation at pcl, Joshua Ademuwagun, stated that, "If you are looking for an organisation that has great leadership and is committed to its vision and mission, then you are looking at Ibom Air.

"The people display a lot of positive energy and commitment. For Ibom Air, schedule reliability, on-time departures and excellent service delivery isn't just a mantra, but a way of life. It is indeed exciting to be part of this Nigerian success story".

Also, Associate Partner, People Transformation at pcl, Olawanle Moronkeji, also shared his thoughts.

He added: "The leadership is compassionate and strategically oriented. The entire organisation has been able to close the gap between knowledge and execution through a well-articulated culture of excellence across all levels."

Since the launch of Ibom Air in June 2019, the airline has been consistent in its role as a key vehicle for the economic development and growth of Akwa Ibom State. pcl. lauds their exceptional operational performance in the aviation industry.

"Working in collaboration with the Ibom Air team, pcl. has been able to validate its strategy and develop an implementation roadmap that reinforces the fulfilment of the airline's vision (to be a world-class, African regional airline) and mission (to build a safe, service-focused, and profitable airline).

"Leveraging pcl.'s people-focused delivery approach, Ibom Air has developed a fit-for-purpose and executable roadmap that involves people, culture, process (customer service and finance), systems and technology.

"As a direct result of the project outcomes, Ibom Air is further enabled to deliver on its promise of Schedule Reliability, On-time Departures and Service Excellence.

"Ibom Air's outstanding performance has further reinforced the commitment of pcl. in delivering professional service to Nigerian businesses in both public and private sectors.

"We will continue to develop intriguing capabilities and design great systems resulting in outstanding results," the statement added.

