Nigeria: Ekiti Assembly Endorses Fayemi for 2023 Presidency

The members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly have endorsed the 2023 presidential ambition of the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

The lawmakers, who could not wait for Fayemi to declare his presidential ambition, pledged to work with well-meaning Nigerians and groups for the realisation of the mandate of having an Ekiti son as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, gave the endorsement of Fayemi by the state legislators at the assembly complex while receiving a group under the auspices "Our Belief Project."

The group's Coordinator, Mr. Adewunmi Abejide, said they came to get the assembly's nod to pressurise Fayemi to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Commenting on the request, the Speaker remarked that the lawmakers are witnesses to the sterling qualities and competence of Governor Fayemi in terms of delivery of democracy dividends, which had led to the radical transformation of the state.

Afuye said: "We know that if Governor Fayemi is given a higher responsibility, the members believed that he will surely not disappoint.

"The candidature of Dr. Kayode Fayemi in the forthcoming presidential elections should make any Ekiti man proud, because he had been administering Ekiti State the way late Chief Obafemi Awolowo governed the old western region, however, with a modern touch.

"You don't need to preach to us. We are with you on this and we promise to give you our full support."

Abejide said the group had consulted notable leaders and traditional rulers across the Yoruba land because Governor Fayemi is the best man for the job.

"I call on the House members, being representatives of their various constituencies, to join well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the governor to hearken to the voices of the people by contesting the presidency in the year 2023."

Another top notch of the group, Hon. Femi Aregbesola, praised the lawmakers for their support and commitment for the transformation of Ekiti as contained in Fayemi's vision.

Aregbesola called for the support of the lawmakers towards achieving the group's objective.