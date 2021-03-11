Nigeria: AIB Begins Investigation Into Air Peace Flight Incident

Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has announced that it has commenced investigation into the incident involving Air Peace Boeing 737-300 aircraft with registration number, 5N-BUQ, which had a tyre puncture after landing at Runway 18R and taxing to destination on March 8, 2021.

The aircraft with 127 passengers and six crew members, landed without causalities and taxied to the domestic terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), known as General Aviation Terminal (GAT).

A statement from the investigators said AIB Nigeria has been notified and has commenced investigation into the incident involving a Boeing 737-300 with nationality and registration marks 5N-BUQ operated by Air Peace Airline, which occurred around 9:31pm (local time) on March 8, 2021.

"The aircraft, with 127 passengers and six crew members on-board was en-route Lagos from Abuja. As the investigating agency, AIB needs and hereby solicits for your assistance. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation," the Bureau said.

Spokesman of Air Peace, Mr. Stanley Oliseh explained in a statement that the aircraft safely landed at the international wing of the airport and while taxing to the domestic wing, had a tyre puncture caused by what is yet to be ascertained.

"The incident, which occurred at about 12 minutes of taxing and very close to the domestic wing, was duly reported to the authorities. Passengers disembarked seamlessly and the incident is currently being investigated as statutorily required," the airline said.

The statement also said the airline took exception to earlier reports implying that the aircraft had a tyre burst on landing, "as this is conveying a wrong impression about the airline to the flying public. If the tyre had burst on landing, the aircraft would not have moved two kilometres from the international wing to the domestic wing."