Nigeria: House Decries Bandits' Attacks On 30 Villages in Sokoto

The House of Representatives has decried attacks by bandits on over 30 villages in Isa/Sabon/Birni federal constituency of Sokoto State at different times within the last one month, which has affected about 5,000 people.

The House, therefore, appealed to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, as well as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials for the victims.

The resolution of the House followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Mohammed Bargaja at the plenary yesterday.

While moving the motion, the lawmaker lamented that the attacks resulted in a variety of casualties ranging from death to bodily injuries and displacement of thousands of innocent victims from their homes, villages and took refuge in local government areas headquarters and neighbouring villages.

Bargaja said: "Between 4,000 and 5,000 people in the federal constituency have been badly affected by the attacks in the 30 villages which include Bargaja, Modachi, Lugu, Danzanke, Gazau, Tozai, Satiru, Yantako, Kamaraura, Gebe, Gyan-Gyadi, Zabairawa, Garin Damo, Maikanwargi, Suntu, Mallamawa, Kwagwam, Burkusuma, Sangerawa and Dambuwa, to mention but a few."

He further expressed worry that on March 4, 2021, bandits also attacked Tara, Gatawa and Bargaja which resulted in the death of 21 people.

The lawmaker also noted that the bandits are now clearing all farmers produce, cash and food crops for the dry season farming which makes life unbearable for the victims.

Meanwhile, the House has called on the security agencies to secure the release of Rev. Polycarp Zongo, who was kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents.

The resolution of the House was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance by Hon. Dachung Bagos at the plenary yesterday.

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker said Zongo, a pastor of Church Of Christ In Nations (COCIN) in Jos, Plateau State, along with two women, who were heading to Gombe from Jos for a church conference were abducted by Boko Haram members on October 19,

2020.

Bagos noted that there was evidence of his capture in a released video recorded by his abductors, where he pleaded with the government and legislators to secure his release.

The lawmaker expressed concern that they have spent five months in captivity, and that the family, church and community have been in grief.

The House, therefore, mandated "all security agencies to work together and ensure they secure the release of Reverend Zongo and the two women who were travelling along with him."

Also, the House has urged the military authorities to restrategise and take the fight to the Boko Haram enclaves in order to address the recurring attacks by the terrorists on Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.